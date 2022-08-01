Construction of Nenggiri hydropower project to continue: Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Construction of the Nenggiri hydropower project in Gua Musang, Kelantan, with a capacity of 300 megawatts, will be continued by TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TPGSB), which is subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Parliament was told today.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix) said construction work on the project started on March 1 this year and was expected to be completed for operation on June 1, 2027.

“With the area of ​​the main reservoir at 53.84 square kilometre, this project is able to help the Kelantan government reduce the effects of the large floods phenomenon that often hit the state, apart from overcoming the issue of clean water supply and irrigation.

“It also creates job opportunities for the locals during its construction and various other potential economic activities when it is ready,“ he said in response to a question from Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) during the question and answer session.

Ramli wanted to know whether the ministry will continue with construction of the hydroelectric dam project and whether its construction will affect the lives of the Orang Asli community in the surrounding area.

Takiyuddin said it could not be denied that construction of the project would affect the flora and fauna, as well as the three Orang Asli villages in the area, namely Kampung Kuala Wias, Pos Pulat and Pos Tohoi, involving 1,115 residents.

According to him, TPGSB has started early development work on the project by obtaining all the necessary approvals, including the Mineral Potential Study, Public and Social Acceptance Study, Environmental Impact Assessment, Social Impact Assessment and Heritage Impact Assessment.

“To maximise the benefits of this project and safeguard the interests of the local residents there,TNB has implemented various programmes and social responsibilities since 2014 with the Orang Asli communities around the proposed project site,“ he said.

According to him, more than 30 engagement sessions with the local community had been held.

He said a public acceptance study by UKM Pakarunding Sdn Bhd in 2018 showed the level of project acceptance by residents in the three villages increased to 80 percent compared to 69.5 in 2015.-Bernama