Consult stakeholders on liquor sale, says MCA FT

PETALING JAYA: MCA has welcomed the willingness by the Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim to listen and engage with stakeholders on the issue of liquor sale in the Federal Territories.

The issue involves many parties particularly the Chinese community and shopkeepers, so a comprehensive guideline is needed to be fair to everyone, MCA Federal Territories Liaison Committee Chairperson Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting said today.

“The liquor sale restriction in FT announced on Nov 15, 2020 was supposed to take effect on Oct 1, 2021. However, DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) has since postponed the guidelines for one month until Oct 31 to finalise the study,” she said in a statement.

“We trust the minister will do his best to keep the policy open to accommodate all. We trust the minister will do his best to keep the policy open to accommodate all.”

Wong said MCA FT understands that DBKL wishes to improve its management on liquor sale.

“However, the final decision should not be a one-size-fit solution, as that would be unfair to many and hamper KL’s economic activities.

“Malaysia is viewed as an inclusive, culturally accepting nation by other countries. As the capital of Malaysia, it is crucial to make a good impression for inbound tourists. Hence, we urge the relevant authorities to be mindful of our multicultural background and be fair to everyone,” she added.