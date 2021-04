ALOR SETAR: Consumers have been advised to exercise caution when buying jewellery and to not easily be fooled by advertisements by jewellery shops especially when they offer unusual prices.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Azman Adam said even though the ministry provided laws that traders have to abide by, consumers needed to be wary to protect themselves from loss-making transactions.

He said consumers should buy gold at the right places, adding that they should not be fooled by prices that are out of the ordinary for it might involve doubtful elements.

“We would like to advise consumers who wish to buy gold, especially via the online platform, to make sure the seller is registered and trustworthy,” he told reporters after attending the state-level National Consumer Day 2021 celebration and a programme held in conjunction with the campaign to embrace the new norms at the state’s main markets officiated by KPDNHEP Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi here today.

Azman said so far, the ministry had received eight complaints lodged by consumers regarding misleading gold prices advertised by traders.

He also reminded traders to comply with the regulations set especially in relation to price tagging for each gold item sold including the workmanship fee, adding that traders were required to issue a document or receipt that clearly state the selling price of the gold item, its weight and the workmanship fee.

Consumers can use the document to claim compensation if the quality of the gold item they have purchased is not the same as stated in the document, he added. — Bernama