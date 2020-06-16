Contact district health office, police if suspicious of health personnel - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public can directly contact district health offices or police if they feel suspicious about the presence of health officers at their housing areas.

Health director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said district health offices should be contacted immediately in such a situation to verify whether health personnel from the Health Ministry (MOH) were sent to certain houses.

“We need the cooperation of the two parties, the residents need to be careful and alert if they are suspicions or unsure of any officials (MOH) who come to their homes.

“But MOH staff also need to wear the designated attire and also bring along their authority card, and this is what we encourage them to do according to the regulations of the Health Ministry,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

He was referring to photos gone viral on social media regarding the presence of health officicials at a housing area.

According to Dr Noor Hisham it was a screening conducted by MOH for patients under investigation (PUI), who were in quarantine at their respective houses.

“We (MOH) also provide services at home, for example our nurses come to the house to treat mothers and babies... but this case has been completed, a police report was lodged and investigation was carried out... we ourselves are not sure if the statement posted on Facebook is true or not.

“But what is important is that we carried out the investigation immediately. So the probe found that they are indeed MOH staff, but we may be able to improve on both sides,” he said.

He said MOH health workers may need to contact the homeowners first before going there to attend to health matters. -Bernama