Continue observing good health practices during Aidilfitri, says King

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on the people to observe good health practices during the Hari Raya celebrations as part of continued efforts to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

In contrast to previous years, His Majesty said Ramadan and Syawal this year around take place at a time when the country is in the transition to endemic phase, adding that there now seems to be light at the end of the tunnel after strong efforts by the people to battle the deadly disease in the past two years.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this was also the result of concerted efforts taken by the government and the people in coming together to achieve herd immunity through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and vaccine booster doses given.

“We have gone through many obstacles and challenges in our nation’s fight to break free from the shackles of Covid-19. Going forward, my subjects must carry on with this momentum by continuing to practise good healthcare and comply with the government’s advice and recommendations.

“Do not be complacent and take for granted good health bestowed by Allah SWT. Good health is the basis for a good life and for the development of our beloved country,” His Majesty said in his special Aidilfitri message delivered over local television and radio stations tonight.

His Majesty also expressed confidence that the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1 will have a big impact on the country's economic recovery as well as bring joy to the people who now can return to their hometowns to visit family members.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year will definitely be a more joyous celebration with loved ones.

His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also reminded those returning to their hometowns to prioritise safety on the roads and to adhere to traffic laws.

“I and Raja Permaisuri Agong pray that all Malaysians and our beloved country will stay united, continue to be under Allah SWT’s protection and kept away from misfortunes and calamities.

Their Majesties also expressed their appreciation to all frontliners, including the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, health personnel as well as all government agencies entrusted with maintaining the country’s peace and sovereignty.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all Malaysians. Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” His Majesty added.-Bernama