Continue practising self-discipline despite SOP relaxation: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reminded the people to continue practising self-discipline to check the spread of Covid-19.

He said to protect themselves and the health of those around them, the people should not let their guard down as they partake in the joy and festivities of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Wearing of face masks is still compulsory inside buildings, but outside of buildings in open spaces like this, wearing of masks is not required,” he added.

Ismail Sabri expressed satisfaction with the cautious attitude adopted by the people to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.

“While coming here earlier, I saw many people walking to the mosque with their mask on. This shows they are still being cautious, to protect themselves and ensure the health of their families.

“So Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), despite being given the freedom, they are not throwing caution to the wind,” he told reporters before leaving Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan after performing his Aidilfitri prayers today.

The prime minister took the opportunity to again wish all Muslims “Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri”.

On April 27, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced further relaxation in the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) effective May 1, including lifting the mask mandate outdoors and doing away with scanning of the MySejahtera code before entering premises.

The move, which is in line with the country’s transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19, allows Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya without restrictions for the first time in three years.-Bernama