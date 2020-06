KANGAR: The people of Perlis must continue to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government so that the state remains a green zone, Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Azlan Man (pix) said.

He said over the past two months there had been no new Covid-19 cases in the state and hoped the record would be maintained and Perlis would continue to be classified as a green state.

“To date, the number of cases in Perlis had remained at 18 for approximately 65 days, with no new cases recorded,“ he told Bernama when met after Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba paid him a courtesy call here, today.

“As we enter the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) phase the most important thing is SOP compliance and the people must continue to take care of themselves, their families, the community as well as the state and country.

“Everyone must be disciplined, when going out, be sure to wear a face mask, observe social distancing, maintain good personal hygiene. These measures had helped Perlis to remain as a green state,“ he said.

The key to the state’s success, he said, was the close cooperation established with the frontline personnel, government agencies involved and the people, in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. -Bernama