Continuous rain in T’ganu, K’tan, Pahang, Johor until Thursday: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous heavy rain is expected to occur over the states of Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Johor until this Thursday (Dec 22).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said torrential rain (danger level) is expected to occur in Terengganu while continuous heavy rain (severe level) is expected in Kelantan involving the areas of Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai and in Pahang, areas in Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin would be affected.

Continuous rain at the alert level is predicted in Gua Musang, Kelantan; Jerantut and Maran in Pahang as well as Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

MetMalaysia also forecasts continuous rain over Sarawak involving the areas of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah from Dec 23 to 24.-Bernama