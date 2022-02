Continuous rain warning at danger level for Kelantan, Terengganu: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at danger level for Kelantan and Terengganu, involving Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Dungun.

In a statement issued at 11.45 am, MetMalaysia also issued continuous rain warning at severe level for Perlis, Kedah (Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling) and Perak (Hulu Perak).

Also issued is the continuous rain warning at alert level for Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, whole of Penang, Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim), Terengganu (Kemaman), Pahang (Cameron Highland, Lipis, Raub,Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Kuantan) and Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat).-Bernama