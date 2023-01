Continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu on Jan 6-7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu from Friday to Saturday (Jan 7).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said it involves Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

Similar weather conditions are also expected to occur in several areas in Terengganu, involving Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu.

MetMalaysia said a similar forecast previously issued for some areas in Sabah and Sarawak had now ended.

It said in Sarawak it involved Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah, including areas in Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu and Dalat.

In Sabah it involved Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.-Bernama