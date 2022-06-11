Continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a continuous rain warning at alert level for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from Nov 8 to 11.

In a statement, it said continuous rain is expected to occur over Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang as well as Mersing in Johor.

On Nov 3, it said that Malaysia was expected to experience the Northeast Monsoon earlier than expected on Monday and to continue until March next year.

During that period, between four and six monsoon episodes bringing continuous heavy rain could potentially occur.-Bernama