Continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from tomorrow until Friday (Nov 11).

MetMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said the affected areas are the whole of Kelantan and Terengganu; Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang; and Mersing, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

“The concentration of north-easterly winds is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could cause floods in low-lying areas,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama