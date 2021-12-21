Continuous rain warning in four states lifted: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The continuous rain warning in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak which was issued this morning has been lifted.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said this was because the weather conditions in these states was expected to improve.

According to him, the public can get the latest weather information from MetMalaysia's official website, myCuaca mobile application and the department's official social media site.

For any further inquiries, contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.-Bernama