Continuous rain warning in four states until Feb 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued orange (severe-level continuous rain warning) and yellow alerts (alert-level continuous heavy rain warning) for several areas in Sarawak, Sabah, Pahang and Johor until Feb 1.

In a statement issued via the National Disaster Management Agency’s (NADMA) National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) at 1.30 pm today, MetMalaysia informed that severe-level continuous rain is forecast in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sibu, Selangau, Mukah, Daro, Matu and Dalat di Sarawak as well as Sandakan, Telupid, Beluran and Kudat in Sabah.

Alert-level continuous heavy rain, meanwhile, is forecast in Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi), Sarawak (Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kanowit, Mukah, Tanjung Manis, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu) as well as Ranau, Kota Belud and Sandakan (Kinabatangan) in Sabah.

The same yellow alert is also forecast today in Terengganu and several areas in Kelantan, namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

As such, NDCC has asked all state and district disaster management committees in these locations to be activated as well as to heighten preparedness levels in facing possible disasters in high-risk areas.

“The disaster committees are also asked to ensure all temporary relief centres are ready with basic necessities and that on-site control posts have sufficient and functional operational assets,” the statement read. -Bernama