Continuous rain warning in Sarawak, Johor and Pahang until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a severe warning of continuous rain in several parts of Sarawak, namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit (Song and Kapit) until tomorrow (Feb 1).

In the warning notice issued at 6.45 am today, MetMalaysia also forecast continuous rain at the alert level until tomorrow in Pahang (involving Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi), as well as Sarawak (Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Bintulu).

Meanwhile, continuous rain is also expected to occur in Kudat, Sabah, today. -Bernama