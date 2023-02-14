Continuous rain warning until Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain for several areas in Sabah from tomorrow until Friday (Feb 17).

According to the notice issued at 1 pm today, the areas involved are Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia also ended the heavy rain warning (yellow stage) issued for Sarawak involving Kapit (Kapit, Bukit Mabong and Belaga), Bintulu, Miri and Limbang. -Bernama