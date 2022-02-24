Contract worker pleads guilty to sending obscene communications

SEPANG: A contract worker today pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here to 12 charges of sending obscene communications with the intent to offend others through the Whatsapp application and Facebook between 2018 and 2019.

Muhammad Hakim Habibullah(pix), 31, was charged with knowingly making and initiating indecent communications through the WhatsApp application and uploading the same content on his Facebook page between Sept 21, 2018, and June 23, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar fixed March 30 for the appointment of a lawyer, the facts of the case and sentencing and allowed Muhammad Hakim RM1,000 bail with one surety for each charge.

Muhammad Hakim, who was unrepresented, asked for a lower bail saying that he has no permanent job besides having to support his mother.

He was also applying to be represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) for case management purposes.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecution officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri prosecuted the case.-Bernama