Contract worker pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policeman

GEORGE TOWN: A contract worker pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of attempting to murder a police lance corporal last week.

S. Ramesh, 33, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Judge Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempting to murder Mohamad Azril Syamil Mohamad Hanafi at a house at Lebuh Thean Teik in the Timur Laut district at 12.15 am on March 1.

Deputy public prosecutor Lim Jin Hong did not offer any bail, saying that the offence was serious. The accused, who was unrepresented, however, pleaded for minimum bail.

The court allowed RM5,000 bail in one surety and ordered the accused to stay away from the victim and must report himself to the nearest police station every month.

April 11 has been set for mention of the case. -Bernama