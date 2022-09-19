Contractor charged with making offensive posts on civil servants

SEPANG: A construction contractor pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Sessions Court here today to charges of making and initiating offensive posts against civil servants in February.

Wong Hon Mun (pix), 40, as the person being summoned (OKS) made the plea after the charges against him were read out in Mandarin before Judge Noorhisham Mohd Jaafar.

The man who is still single is accused of knowingly creating and sending texts and videos lasting less than a minute with the intention of hurting others through his Twitter account, ‘@mevius_m_’ at 5.54 pm, Feb 28 2022.

The post was later viewed at Level 8, Menara MCMC 1, Jalan Impact, Cyber ​​6, 63000 Cyberjaya at about 2.30 pm on March 1.

The content of the video and the text contained the abusive words and curses on civil servants.

Wong was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction, if found guilty.

Communications and Multimedia Commission prosecuting officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri proposed bail of RM6,000 with one surety, however Wong, who was not represented by a lawyer, requested that the bail be reduced as he only receives a salary of around RM2,000 a month and is currently unemployed.

The court allowed the OKS bail at RM2,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 20 for the re-mention of the case.-Bernama