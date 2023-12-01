Contractor charged with murder of jobless man

PASIR PUTEH: A contractor was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an unemployed man more than a year ago.

Tuan Mohd Ridzwan Tuan Mohamad, 34, also known as Iwe Telosan, was alleged to have murdered Che Sobrie Che Ali, 37, in Kampung Saring here between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Aug 1, 2021.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read out before Magistrate Mohd Izuddin Mohd Shukri.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Asma’a Che Omar conducted the prosecution while lawyer Wan Mohd Ikran Wan Ibrahim represented the accused.

The court fixed April 12 for mention pending the submission of a chemist’s report and post-mortem findings. -Bernama