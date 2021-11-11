Contractor loses RM100,000 to online scammers

JEMPOL: Despite all the advice to not fall for “attractive” offers by online scammers, greed or gullibility seems to get the better of Malaysians.

In the latest incident, an oil palm estate contractor who tried to supplement his income lost almost RM100,000 after he took up an “online job” scheme by a scam syndicate.

The 21-year-old contractor had come across the job offer on Facebook and contacted an individual who made him a lucrative offer to earn thousands of ringgit.

He was told that all he needed to do was to download an application on to his cellphone and purchase items advertised on it to earn high commissions.

The scammer told the man that after he was satisfied with the sum he had earned, he may withdraw his earnings and receive a refund for the cash he had forked out for the items.

The contractor who undertakes harvesting of oil palm fruit and cleaning of oil palm estates was drawn to the offer and decided to take it up.

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook(pix) said the man downloaded an application from a link sent by the scammers and went to work.

He said the victim was instructed to use his own funds to purchase 60 items including jewellery worth close to RM100,000 from a website.

Hoo said the man completed the tasks and paid for the items with his own money by depositing it into three mule accounts.

He said the victim was then told by the scammers that he had earned commission “points” worth about RM47,000.

Hoo said the man decided to withdraw the commission and sough a refund of the funds he had spent.

“Initially, the victim was informed by the scammers that the payment was being processed and will be deposited into his bank account. Later, the scammers told him that he was required to pay a RM20,000 processing fee to receive the lump sum of almost RM147,000. This was when he realised he was caught in a scam. He then decided to lodge a police report,“ Hoo said.

He said checks on the bank accounts of the scammers showed that it had a record of being used for fraudulent activities.

“We want to advise the public to be cautious with such so-called attractive offers made in the social media and not be so easily taken in. Always carry out due diligence to avoid falling victim,“ Hoo said.