Contractor pleads guilty to using false documents to obtain tender

ALOR SETAR: A contractor pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of using false company bank account statements to obtain a public cleaning tender worth RM1.7 million three years ago.

However, Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah set Feb 9 to sentence Ronie Maharudin, 46.

Ronie pleaded guilty to using forged documents, namely CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad’s account statement belonging to Kembar Mega Enterprise for the months of October, November and December 2018, as genuine in the tender application.

He was charged with committing the offence at E-Idaman Sdn Bhd Office, No.163 & 164 Bandar Baru Stargate Jalan BSG 4, Lebuhraya Sultanah Bahiyah here on Feb 22, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law, provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both if convicted.

The judge allowed Ronie bail of RM12,000 with one surety and ordered him to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

Prosecuting officer from the Maaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Mohamad Fauzee Azizan, prosecuted, while Ronie was represented by lawyer Muhammad Farid Wajdi Hanif. -Bernama