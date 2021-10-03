Contractors given up to 22 months to complete dilapidated school project in Sarawak

ASAJAYA: The Education Ministry has given a period of 18 to 22 months for contractors involved in upgrading and reconstruction works of dilapidated schools in Sarawak to complete their project.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin(pix) said the period began after the contractors received the Letter of Acceptance (SST) for the project.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the projects were delayed and in Sarawak, the ministry received complaints from contractors that there were delays in delivery of construction materials following the implementation of the Movement Control Order,” he said in a news conference after a working visit to the construction site of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendam here.

Mohamad said between 2019 and 2021, the government had approved a total of 186 projects to upgrade and rebuild dilapidated schools in Sarawak involving a cost of RM1.579 billion.

“So far, 29 projects have been completed while 41 projects are under construction and five projects are in the pre-construction phase with an expenditure of RM168.45 million,” he said.

He added that this year, the Education Ministry had received approval for 59 projects at a cost of RM402.71 million whereby all projects were still in the pre-construction phase. -Bernama