AFTER being asked to “shut up” by a netizen for scaremongering British citizens, Piers Morgan (pix) attempted to justify his stance on panic buying.

Known for his controversial and sometimes racist statements, Piers said that he justified panic buying because anyone could end up in quarantine soon.

He said, “I actually think it’s perfectly sensible for people to stock up on at least 2-3 weeks worth of basic essentials. Most of us will end up in various forms of quarantine very soon.”