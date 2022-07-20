Conventional vs online learning

MY decision to write this article was prompted by a recent announcement

by the government regarding the application of 5G, and how this will impact both traditional (classroom) and online teaching and learning.

I have been an academic for the past two decades, and have applied both traditional and online teaching methods.

Deciding which form of education method best suits our needs may be challenging. Over the course of several years, the education system has seen a number of shifts and transformations, the likes of which were unthinkable in earlier eras, particularly in times of

the pandemic. Nobody could have anticipated the advancements this sector would have made.

As a result of an increase in the number of organisations and educational establishments providing online classes and training, the demand for these option has skyrocketed in recent years. However, in spite of the widespread use of online learning, there is still a large proportion of the population who is not inclined towards this practice.

Meanwhile, traditional learning techniques are being spruced up and reinvented to retain learners’ interest to compete with the growing popularity of online learning.

There are always different perspectives from both sides of the divide. Training in a traditional classroom setting may be more beneficial for certain individuals, while others may learn more effectively through participation in online classes.

I have taught using both traditional and online formats for two decades. Over the course of these years, I have interacted with more than a thousand students. It was fun to watch how they react to what I was teaching and how much they learnt.

Some were active, some were passive, while others were completely lost. I would always wonder how best to transfer the knowledge I gained from various sources and the most effective way in which to communicate that knowledge.

In order for my students to fully involve themselves in the learning process, it was necessary for me to have their full cooperation.

During the pandemic, we had no alternative but to utilise the internet as a tool to spread information. Indeed, this was the most viable alternative.

In my opinion, online teaching was not that enjoyable for me because I could not observe or physically feel my students’ progress. Lectures primarily consisted of one-way communication. It felt as if I were having a conversation with my laptop rather than my class.

Due to connectivity challenges, students also placed less importance to the learning experience. Not to mention, certain activities that we were able to engage in while interacting face-to-face had to be omitted when we were online.

What I noticed eventually was that students became less willing to participate in conversations as lessons went by, and as a result participation was restricted.

In addition, students came from both urban and rural locations, which made it difficult for us to lead activities that involved groups. In spite of the obstacles faced, we were, nevertheless, successful in completing the course in time for the semester. Surprisingly, a majority of them had good grades.

Now that face-to-face classes have resumed, I am happy to be able to communicate directly with my students. However, I have found that students lack confidence during presentations, are poor in their communication skills, unable to address difficulties related to subject areas and write simple structured answers, let alone answer essay-type questions.

The recent cumulative exam is a good illustration of this. Students who do well in online assessments may

not be able to do so in traditional

in-person examinations.

There is no one to blame in this situation, not the students, the lecturers, nor the method used to pass on information.

Along with the development of technology, I firmly believe education requires a continued emphasis on human interaction. Face-to-face learning is more suited for younger children, teenagers and younger adolescents who have yet to enter the labour market. They are better able to communicate with others their own age, be more disciplined, follow a regular schedule and enhance their physical fitness and mental alertness when they attend lessons on a consistent basis.

Nalini Arumugam is a senior lecturer/coordinator of Agribusiness Programme, Faculty of Bioresouces and Food Industry, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com