Cook makes hand-sewn leather wallet to supplement income

TANAH MERAH: The Covid-19 pandemic has brought changes to the lives of many people, including Mohammad Ridhuan Seman(pix), a cook at a cafe here.

The cafe business also took a dip, forcing the owner to implement the rotation system for employees to cut cost, thus affecting Mohammad Ridhuan’s income.

“I had to look for other avenues to top up my income and because of my love for leather goods, I tried my hands at making hand-sewn wallet using cowhide.

“First thing I did was to learn to sew, such as from Youtube and learning from friends,” said Mohammad Ridhuan, 30, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Visual Arts Technology from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

Satisfied with his hand-sewn leather wallets, Mohammad Ridhuan said he took pictures of them and uploaded them on his Facebook page.

“The response was unexpected. Many people like it and that started me making more. It helps supplement my income as a cook,” said Mohammad Ridhuan, who is married with a child, when met at his house in Kampung Bukit Tebu, here recently.

“I make hand-sewn leather wallets, coin purse and pouch of various sizes. The price depends on the size, which is from RM45 to RM100 each.

“The orders keep coming and I’m having my hands full meeting the orders. My problem is getting my supply of the cowhide from Indonesia, which takes time,” he added. -Bernama