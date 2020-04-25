Cooked food arrives for Sri Murni residents (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Residents of Sri Murni Apartments Fasa 2 in Selayang, which has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), had a pleasant surprise when they received a delivery of cooked meal today.

P. Raveendran, a committee member of the neighbourhood watch, said the meal consisted of chicken rice, five pieces of roti canai, and three eggs.

“The food was delivered by the JKM (Welfare Department) officers. They did not inform us when the next batch of meal will be delivered,“ he told theSun.

The first two food supplies came on Thursday and yesterday.

There are 500 families in the building.

Just a few hours ago, they were anxious as they did not know when the next food ration would be supplied by the Welfare Department.

“Though we were told food may come on Monday, the amount is insufficient and we need some variety. We hope the next batch can sustain longer, and include poultry and vegetables for our health,“ Raveendran said.

Yesterday, each household received 5kg of rice, a packet of mee hoon, 1kg of flour, a large can of sardine, and a 2kg of cooking oil.

He added that the lifts have broken down again and are expected to be fixed by tomorrow.

Asked to comment on a viral video clip that showed a family said to be keeping goats in their home, Raveedran said the matter had been settled.

“It happened three months ago and the family (in the clip) is still living in block 28. There were three homes in the same block that are keeping chickens.

“It is the job of the Joint Management Body (JMB) to ensure that animals are not kept that could affect us all,“ he said.

The brief clip showed two men asking a woman, holding onto her young child, if they could inspect her unit as neighbours were said to have complained.

The home’s floor was found to be covered with goat faeces.

theSun had highlighted the residents’ plight on Tuesday and yesterday as the residents revealed their ordeal of poor food rations, dry taps and broken lifts.

When contacted, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan assured the residents would be supplied with enough food and medical needs will be met.

“All is sufficient, the Welfare Department has tried various ways (to ensure residents are safe).

“DBKL, Rela, the armed forces, police are assisting (with security and food aid relief). Even the Central Command Centre is there,“ he told theSun.

The welfare aid meant for families affected by the MCO is under the Women, Family and Community ministry’s purview.