Cooperation key to peace in South China Sea: Asean Foreign Ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: The foreign ministers of Asean countries reiterated their stance on maintaining the South China Sea as a sea of peace and cooperation at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings between Asean and its partners on Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

To this end, Asean calls for restraint from all parties not to complicate the situation in the South China Sea and urges efforts to handle disputes in line with international laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) 1982.

Regarding the concerns of country partners about the situation in Myanmar, Asean countries said that there have been in-depth discussions on this issue, reported Vietnam News Agency.

The countries declared they will continue to engage with Myanmar in the spirit of Asean, and make efforts to implement the Asean leaders' Five-Point Consensus towards working with Myanmar to arrive at solutions to the current crisis.

In the Asean+1 and Asean+3 meetings, orientations were set out to promote cooperation through the central role that Asean plays in regional relationships.