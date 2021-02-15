Cop in alleged sexual harassment at Jalan Duta relieved of roadblock duty

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman who allegedly sexually harassed a female driver at a roadblock in Jalan Duta here, was relieved of his duty there.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said further action was being taken against the policeman.

“The initial action taken was relieving him of roadblock duty but he is not suspended from normal duties,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the administrative division temporarily while the investigation was being conducted.

On Feb 12, a woman claimed on Twitter that she was pulled over at a roadblock in Jalan Duta and sexually harassed by the police personnel on duty.

In the Twitter thread, the user claimed that the policeman had accused her of not wearing a bra and threatened to issue her a summons unless she could prove otherwise. — Bernama