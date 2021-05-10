Cop to be investigated for alleged assault

PETALING JAYA: A policeman is in hot soup for allegedly assaulting a security guard at an apartment in Taman Sri Manja here purportedly for being slow in allowing his vehicle out of the premises.

The incident at the Sri Manja Court apartments is believed to have occurred on Sunday where the security guard, known only as Nathan, was allegedly assaulted by the policeman who was in full uniform at the time of the attack.

Two videos of the case emerged in the social media late on Sunday where Nathan who was on duty at the apartment’s guard house alleged that the policeman attacked him after claiming he was slow in raising the exit boom barrier.

According to Nathan, the policeman, who is a resident of the apartment and was on a motorcycle with a female pillion rider, was upset that the boom barrier was not raised before he arrived at the exit.

“He wanted me to raise the boom barrier before he arrived. I cannot do that. I can only allow a vehicle to pass after its arrival at the barrier. If I open it earlier, then cars and motorcycles might go missing and we would not know. He hit me with a crash helmet and is a policeman,“ he said in a video taken by an unidentified man.

Nathan also showed the bruises and swellings he suffered on his head as a result of the attack and had sought outpatient treatment at a hospital for his injuries.

In another footage taken by a closed-circuit television camera installed at the guard house, the policeman is spotted arriving on his motorcycle at the boom barrier which was immediately raised by Nathan.

However, the policeman was spotted gesturing at the victim before getting off his motorcycle and berating the guard.

The policeman who is attached to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters and is believed to be a corporal is then seen taking off his jacket and hitting the guard with it.

The policeman is also seen kicking the guard and taking off his helmet.

Although the guard alleged that he was hit with a crash helmet, the CCTV footage did not capture it.

Towards the end of the footage the policeman walks to his motorcycle accompanied by his female pillion rider.

It is learnt that although Nathan had related the case in the video, he had chosen not to lodge a police report against the policeman.

However, incensed by the incident, Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid is not letting the unruly policeman off the hook scot-free.

“We will lodge a police report and initiate an investigation against the policeman.” he told theSun when contacted.