Coping with the Covid-19 pandemic

EVER since the pandemic hit the world, we have been struggling to adapt to the new normal.

People are finding it hard to make ends meet.

Students, on the other hand, have been having a hard time handling online classes. Some are facing difficulties accessing lecture notes, having online discussions with classmates, while many are having trouble dividing time for assignments and other commitments.

In July 2021, we were shocked to hear news of the deaths of two university students, the reason being they were not able to cope with the workload given and were stressed, until it affected their health.

It is heartbreaking to see some individuals who reacted poorly towards the news on social media such as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter claiming that students nowadays are unable to divide their time for assignments and “me time”.

Mental health should not be taken lightly. We should seek help if it is overwhelming.

Now is not the time for people to make comparisons on their struggles.

Not all of us are in the same boat, some may have a yacht while some only have a raft, but both are facing the same wave.

Every individual who is struggling must find the will to live during this pandemic.

Do not give up, let us fight Covid-19 together and get vaccinated.

Arianna Nabillah Hashim

Universiti Teknologi Mara