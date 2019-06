JOHOR BARU: Cornered, finally. A car theft gang active in the city for the past two months was finally crippled when police ambushed their storage hideout in Ulu Tiram, on Monday and arrested 11 of its members.

Known as the ‘Alan Boy Gang’, Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said a week of surveillance by officers and personnel from the Ulu Tiram police station led to the raid at a factory in Sungai Tiram at about 8.30pm.

Once the suspects were arrested, police combed the factory and found 13 vehicles - six cars and two motorcycles stripped of its components - all believed to have been stolen from various locations in the city and Kota Tinggi.

“The six cars include three Proton Sagas, two Proton Iswaras and a Honda Civic.

“The vehicles still had their original registration plates on, and we believe they were to be cannibalised for their parts to be sold off,” he told reporters here, today, adding that the gang is believed to have been active over the past two months.

Ismail said the suspects, aged between 29 and 45, were found to have previous drug records, but all tested negative at the time of their arrests.

With the arrests and seizure, Ismail believes police have solved at least six vehicle theft cases, adding that police were now looking for the mastermind of the gang’s operations, a man in his 30s known as ‘Alan Boy’.

All 11 suspects were remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 379 A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act for fraudulent possession of property. — Bernama