Cops arrest man who harassed, attacked female student at Dutamas

PETALING JAYA: The police have detained one of the two men who attacked a varsity student at Dutamas on Thursday night.

According to a report in Malaysiakini, Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai has confirmed that a 32-year-old man was picked up at an apartment in Jinjang Utara, Kepong yesterday.

The suspect has two previous criminal records while his accomplice still being tracked down.

The victim was with her friend at Publika Shopping Gallery in Kuala Lumpur on April 21 when the two assailants on a motorcycle catcalled her.

The men then approached her in an attempt to take her mobile phone as she was recording the duo’s act.

The student claimed that she was beaten on the back and bitten on the arm during the scuffle.