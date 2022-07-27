Cops ask Lufya to bring child to station over kidnap attempt claims

PETALING JAYA: Petaling Jaya police have asked singer and actress Lufya Omar to take her daughter to the police station to assist in the investigations into claims of an attempt to kidnap her child.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said that in addition to trying to get a statement from Laana Haura, aged five, the police will also get a sketch of the suspect’s face to make public announcements.

“The police have already contacted Lufya to bring her daughter to the station to assist in the investigation regarding the incident and are now still waiting for her cooperation,“ he said when met at the Ara Damansara Police Station, here today.

Mohd Fakhrudin said the case was being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

The media reported that Lufya or Lutfyah Sheikh Omar, 37, claimed to have been hit on the head and body with a stick by an unidentified man in an attempt to kidnap her daughter at a playground in Kota Damansara here last month.-Bernama