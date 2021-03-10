Cops believe murder of manager solved

KAJANG: Police believe they have solved the murder of a 32-year-old manager with the arrest of a male colleague today.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said that upon questioning the 57-year-old suspect, he led police to several locations where items linked to the case were seized.

“We received information after questioning the suspect and carried out a series of raids where we found items that could help in investigations. The case has been solved in less than 24 hours after it was opened for investigations.” he said.

On Monday morning, Nik Khatijah Nik Mud, a staff of non-governmental organisation Ikram Malaysia, was found strangled to death at her rented house in Taman Bangi, Jalan Reko, here, over 24 hours after she was killed.

Hours later, police arrested her colleague and obtained a six-day remand order to detain him for further investigations

It is learnt that police also recovered the victim’s car which was found parked at a petrol station not far from her house.

Police are yet to reveal the motive behind the murder.