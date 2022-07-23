Cops block cost of living protesters from marching to Dataran Merdeka

PETALING JAYA: Police formed a human barricade along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to stop the “Turun Malaysia” protesters from marching towards Dataran Merdeka.

Some 500 people reportedly had gathered at the Sogo shopping complex from 2pm to protest against the rising cost of living.

The group’s five demands to the government are: ministerial pay cuts, continuation of subsidies, improved aid packages to the people, control prices of goods, and address food security.

Student leader Amir Ad Hadi in his speech urged the government to start by cutting the salaries of all ministers in the cabinet, The Malaysian Insight reports.