KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted the ‘Acoi Gang’ which was believed to be active in armed robbery around Ampang Jaya and Gombak, with the arrest of eight local individuals, including a woman.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak(pix) said the suspects, aged between 21 and 35, were arrested in five raids around Selayang and Gombak from Aug 3 to Aug 6.

He said police received six complaints regarding armed robbery cases using machetes around Ampang Jaya from July till early August.

“The sudden surge in these cases and occurring almost every day is very worrying. Hence, the police have set up a special team to track and arrest this criminal group,” he said in a statement today.

In the raids, police seized 74 mobile phones and three laptops, believed to be stolen, as well as three machetes, four swords, five knives, an axe and six motorcycles which were suspected to be used to commit the crime.

According to police, the group targeted victims who were walking alone and used two different motorcycles in each robbery to avoid detection by the police.

“Investigations revealed that only one of the suspects have no criminal records while another suspect was wanted by the police for narcotics and commercial crime cases,” he said, adding that six others were tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mohamad Farouk said police were conducting further investigation into the suspects’ involvement in other cases within and outside the Ampang district.

The case is being investigated under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama