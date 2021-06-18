Cops bust fraud syndicate offering jobs through e-commerce platforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a fraud syndicate offering jobs through e-commerce platforms with the arrest of 20 individuals at three premises around the city centre last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Mahidisham Ishak said in the 5 pm raid, the police nabbed 15 local men, three local women and two Chinese nationals, and seized 19 laptops as well as 147 mobile phones.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to offer jobs through the WhatsApp application and those interested in the offer were asked to purchase items on the e-commerce platforms and were promised a commission for every purchase.

“The victims were then directed to deposit some money into bank accounts provided by the syndicate for the purchase before they disappear,” he said in a statement yesterday.

All the suspects have been remanded until Saturday for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Mohd Mahidisham said a total of 33 investigation papers were opened between March and June 15 in connection with fraudulent job offers through e-commerce platforms, with losses amounting to RM394,064.

As such, he urged the public to be extra vigilant and always exercise caution by not exposing their identities to other people and to check the background of the company and bank accounts before making any transactions. -Bernama