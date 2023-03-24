Cops bust house break-in gang targeting condos in three states

MALACCA: Police have busted a house break-in gang targeting condominiums in Malacca, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur with the arrest of three men and a woman recently.

Malacca Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said two male suspects, aged 34 and 51 were arrested in Kuala Lumpur on March 14 while a woman and a man were nabbed in Selangor on March 22.

He said the arrest of all four suspects was made following a report on a house break-in case involving losses of RM50,000 at a condominium unit in Kelabang here on March 2.

“We also seized various luxury brand items including watches, handbags, mobile phones, two vehicles, tools for house break-ins and clothing,” he said in a statement here today.

Christopher said preliminary investigations found that the syndicate was believed to be involved in eight house break-in cases in Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

He said all the suspects have been remanded until March 27 and 29 to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. -Bernama