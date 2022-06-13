Cops bust nightspots offering “special services”

KUALA LUMPUR : Certain entertainment centres such as pubs and karaoke centres are covertly operating past the permitted hours and providing “special services” including the company of guest relations officers (GRO) for its customers.

Federal police CID director commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan(pix) said today that police learnt that only regular patrons were allowed into the premises for the after hour services provided by the nightspots operators.

He said to evade the authorities, the patrons entered the premises of the entertainment centres through secret passages at the rear of the building.

Abd Jalil said the patrons were offered private rooms of various sizes at charges between RM8,000 and RM30,000 per visit.

Police uncovered this following a nationwide operation on entertainment centres codenamed Ops Noda Khas on Sunday.

Abd Jalil said the operation that was conducted by the CID’s anti-vice, gambling and secret societies division saw the arrest of 102 foreign GROs aged between 18 and 35.

He said police also held 61 individuals who were owners and staff of the entertainment spots.

“We also checked 1,133 customers and staff at the nightspots to ascertain if they were involved in criminal activities. Two of them were found to be listed as wanted for crimes and drug-related offences.” he said.

Police also seized music equipment, bottles of liquor and cash in the raids.

Abd Jalil advised operators of entertainment centres to adhere to current Covid-19 endemic standard operating procedures.

He urged the public to refrain patronizing the centres beyond its operating hours as action can be taken against them.