Cops cripple snatch theft gang

KUALA LUMPUR: A gang of snatch thieves impersonating as delivery riders and responsible for dozens of cases in the Klang Valley was crippled by Sentul police last week.

Known as Geng Ashmer, the crooks had pulled off at least 30 cases, especially snatching jewellery from their victims, in the Klang Valley over the past five months.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) today said that four suspects, including the mastermind of the gang, aged between 25 and 51 were arrested in several raids in Gombak, Sentul and Wangsa Maju in an operation between Oct 23 and Thursday.

He said besides the suspects’ motorcycles, police seized two bags commonly used by delivery riders and dozens of gold necklaces worth over RM55,000.

Beh said the gang worked as a team when pulling off its robberies where a suspect would act as a lookout for targets while his accomplice would carry out the snatch theft.

He said the suspects sold the loot to a fence in Selayang Baru and shared the takings among them.

Beh said all four suspects are being held under a remand order for investigations.

He also urged those who had fallen victim to snatch thieves to contact Sentul police.