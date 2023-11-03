Cops cripple wildlife poaching syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police crippled a wildlife poaching syndicate in Gua Musang, Kelantan recently in an operation code named Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said PDRM 's Wildlife Crime Bureau in an operation on Feb 23 managed to arrest three local men between the ages of 34 and 42 and seized two parts of a carcass of a Malayan tiger and three mobile phones.

According to her, the total amount of the seizure was estimated to be worth RM303,000.

Noorsiah said the investigation into the case was carried out by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) under Section 68 of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and all the suspects were charged in the Gua Musang Sessions Court on March 2.

“Two of the accused pleaded guilty and the court sentenced them to 10 months jail and a fine of RM450,000 or an additional 12 months imprisonment in default.

“Both failed to pay the fine and the court sentenced them to 22 months jail while the other suspect pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail at RM30,000. The case is set for re-mention on April 10,“ she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said following the arrests, police also arrested a 65-year-old male suspect on Feb 27 and that the case is still under investigation.

“The suspect is the owner of a licensed rifle that all the suspects used for the purpose of illegal hunting and the police confiscated, among others, a rifle and 28 bullets, a black rifle bag and a licence book to own the weapon and ammunition,“ she said.

The seized items were estimated to be worth RM12,000 while the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive. Weapons Act 1958 (Act 357) and Section 8(b) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206).

Noorsiah said PDRM is always committed to fighting crime related to wildlife, especially poaching and those who carry out trade involving protected and endangered species.

She added that PDRM also always supports the government's desire to ensure that national treasures are preserved for future generations. -Bernama