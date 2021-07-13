Cops deny two men issued summonses for playing badminton outside their house

PETALING JAYA: Police have refuted claims in the social media that two men were fined for breaching the movement control order (MCO) by playing badminton opposite their house.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said that acting on a public tip-off, a police team was sent to a Jalan USJ 2/6A, USJ 2 where two residents of a house were spotted playing badminton.

“The MCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) clearly state that no sports activities are allowed. Members of the police team explained this to both the men and they understood this. They were advised not to repeat such activities in future and adhere to the SOPs. They were not issued any compound summons,“ he said.

Abd Khalid advised the public to be aware of the dangers of the pandemic and continue complying with the SOPs.

A photo of the police and the two residents opposite their house was widely shared in the social media yesterday with a message that claimed “compound summonses were issued to the men for playing badminton opposite their house without wearing masks”.