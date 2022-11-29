Cops detain 152 individuals for gambling activities involving World Cup matches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) detained 152 individuals for their alleged involvement in online gambling activities involving the Qatar World Cup football matches under Ops Soga IX from Nov 19 to Nov 28.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said during the same period, police also seized credit limits in software frontends amounting to RM3,177,293.17, cash worth RM113,140, computers, mobile phones, and betting slips.

She added that Selangor recorded the highest number of arrests with 38 individuals followed by Johor (29), Penang (18), Sarawak (15), Kedah (12), Negeri Sembilan (11) Kuala Lumpur (seven), six each in Sabah and Pahang, Melaka (four), Perak (three), Kelantan (two), and Terengganu (one).

“The cases are being investigated under Sections 6 (3), 6(1) and 4 (1)(d) of the Betting Act 1953, and Section 4 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” she said in a statement today.

Noorsiah said the Op Soga IX will be carried out until Dec 21 to crack down on gambling activities.

Those with information about gambling activities can channel it through the WhatsApp Op Soga IX hotline at 016-5773477.-Bernama