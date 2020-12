SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested five officers of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for allegedly extorting fishermen in Tanjung Sepat waters on Nov 28.

The suspects, aged between 33 and 53, were arrested after they turned up at the Kuala Langat district police headquarters to give their statements at about 9 pm on Monday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Azizan Tukiman (pix), in a statement, said a fisherman and his cousin brother had boarded a boat at 6 pm from Sungai Titip Jetty, Kuala Langat to sell durians in the Tanjung Sepat waters (Malaysia-Indonesia borders).

The fisherman, who is also a durian trader, claimed that along the way they were approached by a customs boat and a blue-coloured tug boat operated by two customs officers with three Indonesians onboard.

“According to the victim’s statement, one of the customs officers then discussed with the 34-year-old victim and demanded a RM20,000 payment if he did not want to be arrested. The victim refused to pay.

“The customs officer then took several boxes of durians and the victim’s money of RM2,000, and transferred the three Indonesians to the victim’s boat.

“The act of transferring the three Indonesians into the victim’s boat is also being investigated,” he said, adding that the customs officers then headed to Port Dickson with the tug boat belonging to the Indonesians.

Azizan said after the customs boat had left, the victim found gunshot wounds on one of the foreigners.

The two fishermen and the Indonesians were arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency when returning to shore.

“The victim and his cousin were released on bail while the three Indonesians were remanded for 15 days under the Immigration Act. The five customs officers were remanded four days beginning Monday,” he said. — Bernama