Cops detain man with handcuffs, firearm in viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested after a video showing him in handcuffs and holding a firearm inside a vehicle went viral on social media recently.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya (pix) said the 46-year-old man was arrested at about 1.05 am on Saturday.

He said the man was arrested under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 89 of the Police Act 1967 and Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, adding that the police also seized a mobile phone and wristwatch from the man.

“The investigation paper is being completed and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon.

“The public is advised not to get involved in any illegal activity and action will be taken under the provisions of the law,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Earlier, Noor Dellhan said the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters received a police report on Friday at about 6.15 pm regarding the five-second footage that went viral on Edisi Siasat’s Telegram application. -Bernama