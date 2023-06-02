Cops detain two local men, seize contraband liquor worth over RM200,000

SHAH ALAM: Police detained two local men and seized various types of liquor with unpaid duties estimated to be worth RM269,086 at Taman Chi Liung, Pandamaran on Jan 31.

South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the 25-year-old suspects were arrested around 5 pm during a patrol conducted by the Port Klang Marine Intelligence Unit.

“Police came across a lorry during the patrol while the two men were unloading boxes to be stored in a warehouse.

“During the arrest, the police managed to seize 317 bottles and 7,560 cans of liquor of various brands with unpaid taxes. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at RM269,086.08,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Cha said they had opened an investigation paper under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and remanded the suspects to assist in the probe. -Bernama