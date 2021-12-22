Cops getting donors and helpers in line

SHAH ALAM: Police have restricted the number of vehicles of volunteers and donors from entering the Taman Sri Muda floods site so as not to cause any hindrance to rescuers trying to evacuate victims stranded at home.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said only a certain number of vehicles of non-governmental organisations (NGO) were allowed into the affected areas to avoid congestion and to make way for lorries ferrying evacuees.

“We appreciate NGO and public’s efforts to help the victims. However, we remind all parties to adhere to orders of the authorities to enable the smooth conduct of rescue work.”

Baharudin was responding to a claim made by a TikTok application user that the authorities at Taman Sri Muda had restricted the public from entering the flood-hit sites to hand over food and contributions to victims.

He said at the time the TikTok user had made the video, police and rescuers from other agencies were carrying out rescue work intensely at the affected areas.

All supplies received from donors will be distributed to victims by police and the Welfare Department, he added.