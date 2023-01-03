Cops hunt for five individuals for allegedly beating man to death

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are hunting for five individuals suspected of beating a local man to death in a condominium at the Bukit Serdang Industrial Park, here, yesterday.

Serdang District Police chief ACP A.A Anbalagan said the victim’s younger sister lodged a police report regarding the incident at 5.29 pm.

He said the complainant found out about the incident through a phone call from her brother’s girlfriend, who told her that he had been assaulted by five individuals inside the rented condominium unit before being taken to another location.

“She received the phone call at 7.15 am and, at 11.30 am the main suspect contacted her to inform her that her brother had been admitted to the emergency division of the Cyberjaya Hospital.

“The complainant then went to the Cyberjaya Hospital and was told that her brother had died due to severe injuries,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Anbalagan said the victim, 31, suffered injuries to the eyes and nose as well as bleeding on both sides of the ears, with the cause of death being a blow from a blunt object.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the motive for the murder is believed to be revenge and jealousy by one of the suspects. Police are tracking down all the suspects, who are the victim’s friends, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said. -Bernama