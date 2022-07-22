Cops hunting construction workers involved in Zalina’s house renovation

PETALING JAYA: Police are tracking down construction workers involved in the renovation works at the home of missing former TV3 television personality Zalina Azman(pix), NST reports.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said Mohammad Bokhari Shariff, 76, the owner of a tahfiz centre next to Zalina’s house in Seksyen 3 in Shah Alam, had said her house was being renovated into what seemed to be an office.

However, the work came to a halt last year before police approached him for information on Zalina’s disappearance.

Bokhari said he had never met Zalina since she moved into the house several years ago.